Gamblers Are Absolutely Hammering The Giants Over The Eagles Tonight

Pretty much every Joe Schmo gambler in the country has given up hope in the once-mighty Philadelphia Eagles.Almost 80% of bets on tonight’s Philly-New York Giants game are on the Giants, according to SportsInsights’ numbers.



In addition, Caesar’s Palace sportsbook head Todd Fuhrman says that public bettors in Vegas “continue to pound on the Giants.”

Despite the heavy Giants action, the line has barely moved from the -5.5 it opened at earlier this week.

It’s at Giants -6 now.

Translation: While the public thinks the banged-up, beat-down Eagles are dead and buried, Vegas is still worried about them.

