The underdog Giants are out to a 14-0 lead in Philadelphia today.



Michael Vick had Philly driving, but threw a costly interception deep in New York territory. Eli Manning took advantage with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Jacobs.

Here’s the first TD:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And the Vick INT that preceded it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.