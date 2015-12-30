At least one Eagles player found out Chip Kelly had been fired from a reporter

Cork Gaines
Chip KellyAlex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday evening that head coach Chip Kelly had been fired.

Despite the owner, Jeffrey Lurie, releasing a statement to the general public, it appears the team failed to tell the players first.

At least one player was unaware that Kelly had been fired until he was told by Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com.

That same player later told Shorr-Parks that he is “pissed” about the move and that he had no idea it was coming.

