At least one Eagles player found out Chip Kelly had been fired from a reporter

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday evening that head coach Chip Kelly had been fired.

Despite the owner, Jeffrey Lurie, releasing a statement to the general public, it appears the team failed to tell the players first.

At least one player was unaware that Kelly had been fired until he was told by Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com.

#Eagles did not tell the players that Chip has been fired. One just found out when I reached out to him for comment. “Damn. For real?”

— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 30, 2015

That same player later told Shorr-Parks that he is “pissed” about the move and that he had no idea it was coming.

NOW WATCH: 2015 was an incredible year for bizarre championships



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.