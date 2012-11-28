Eagles Fans Show Frustration During Team's Seventh Straight Loss

It is tough to be an Eagles fan right now. After starting the season 3-1 and appearing to be a contender in the NFC, Philadelphia has now lost seven straight and appear to be heading towards a complete off-season overhaul. And during last night’s loss to the Panthers, a few fans were caught on camera showing their distaste for this year’s team.



These two fans were seen towards the end of the game with the gentleman on the right summing up the entire 2012 season…

Interestingly, this fan pretended to hang himself after a good play by the Eagles defence and with the team still very much in the game…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.