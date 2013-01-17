The Eagles Now Have A $15-Million Michael Vick Dilemma On Their Hands

Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Everyone assumed that the Eagles would cut Michael Vick this winter to avoid paying his $15 million salary next season.But in hiring radical Oregon coach Chip Kelly, the Eagles have given themselves a dilemma: Cut Vick and look for another dual-threat QB who fits in Kelly’s system? Or keep Vick and swallow that $15 million?



On paper, Vick is a great fit for Kelly’s offence — which requires a quarterback who can run the ball. But there are risks:

Vick hasn’t been really good since 2010. His numbers across the board have dipped while his interceptions and fumbles have gone through the roof.

He’s injury prone. He played in 23 of Philly’s 32 regular season games since 2010. More frighteningly, he has a history of concussions that seem to be getting more and more frequent.

It’s unclear how quickly he’ll be able to pick up a new offence. Vick is getting old. Philly might be better of going with a young guy who has time to learn the system.

That $15 million.

The alternative is the Eagles cut Vick and look elsewhere.

Geno Smith is a dual-threat QB from West Virginia who will almost certainly be available when the Eagles pick at No. 4 for in the Draft. But he isn’t the sort of elite athlete that RGIII or Cam Newton are. And of all the free-agent QBs, there doesn’t appear to be a guy like Kaepernick up for grabs.

So it’s a pickle — Philly ideally wants a Vick-type quarterback to pair with Kelly, but the actual Vick might be too expensive and has too many question marks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.