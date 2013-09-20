Three Sloppy GIFs From The Ugly Eagles-Chiefs Game

Thursday Night Football was sloppy again last night. This is officially becoming a trend.

The Kansas City Chiefs ended up beating the Philadelphia Eagles 26-16, but it should have been much more of a blowout. Philly turned the ball over twice in the first four minutes of the game, and five times total.

Kansas City’s offence did the absolute bare minimum with those turnovers. They settled for five field goals, went 6-18 on third down, and barely threw the ball over 10 yards in the air.

The awesome Chiefs defence was the lone bright spot in the game, but even that was obscured by the penetrating ineptitude of Michael Vick, who finished 13-for-31 for 207 yards, with two INTs and five sacks.

Last week’s Thursday game between the Patriots and Jets was gross as well. Maybe it’s not such a great idea to make NFL players play two games in four days?

Next week’s Thursday game is 49ers-Rams.

