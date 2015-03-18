Watch this eagle with a camera take off from the top of the world's tallest building

Conservation movement Freedom Conservation set a new world record by successfully flying an eagle equipped with a camera from the top of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

Using one of the world’s smallest action cameras, a Sony Action Cam Mini, the flight recorded an extraordinary bird’s eye perspective of the landscape.

Video courtesy of Freedom Conservation

