Watch This Amazing Video Of An Eagle With A Camera Soar Over Paris

Sony strapped its Action Cam Mini on a white-tailed eagle, named Victor, and had it fly from the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris over the Seine and down into the Trocadero Gardens.

The eagle’s handler Jacques Olivier Travers is the head of the non-profit organisation FREEDOM whose objective is to re-introduce the white-tailed eagle into its natural habitat in the French and Swiss Alps. White-tailed eagles have been extinct in France for over 50 years.

