'Eagle Dad' Trains His 4-Year-Old Son Running Naked In The Snow

Speaking of education, there was the “Wolf Dad” and the “Tiger mum” in the past; today an “Eagle Dad” was born. Recently, a video of a 4-year-old boy running naked in the snow was posted online, and it quickly attracted netizens’ attentions.The video was shot in New York, in the snow, with a temperature of -13 degree Celsius; a 4-year-old boy from Nanjing was running in the snow naked, instructed by his father. In the video the boy was tearful and did not want to run anymore.



“Eagle Dad” (Weibo: @忙爸育儿) said his son had a premature birth, and would possibly become mentally retarded in the future. However with three years of extreme training, the child’s potential IQ is up to 218. The video has gone viral and Netizens debated “Eagle Dad’s” extreme educational method. What is your take?

Reporter contacted the little boy that ran naked in the snow and his family. This lovely boy named He Yide had a nickname Duoduo, born in February 2008, is resident of Nanjing. His Father Mr.He is an entrepreneur of Nanjing.

Mr. He told the reporter that he had his son at age of 40, however Duoduo was born prematurely with varied complications. The doctor wrote on the report: left brain bleeding, brain protein density low, haemangioma, cerebral edema, jaundice and brain capacity is small. Physician told Mr. He rationally, Duoduo was born with serious deficiency so it is very possible that he would develop brain paralysis and become mentally retarded in the future; they could only try their best. After two months of effort, the baby was finally discharged from the hospital. “Before leaving the hospital, the head nurse sent us a large bouquet of flowers. She said, “My son was born prematurely the earliest in the hospital history and with the most complex conditions. They were moved by our dedication and determination.”



After returning home, with a teaching background, Mr. He decided to personally develop a series of “vicious” education programs to let his son grow up healthily. In his words: there was the “Wolf Dad” and the “Tiger mum”, so he wanted to be an “Eagle Dad”. He explained to the reporter how eagles educate their young: “When the young eagle grows old enough, eagle mother will heartlessly throw her kid off the cliff. The young eagle begins to fall, they would desperately beat his wings to keep from falling off to the bottom, and at the same time he also mastered the most basic skill – flying.” This is the almost cruel eagle education. When it comes to educating the young, we should not use bear education, if parents always hold their baby in their arms like bears do, they will suppress their ideas and destroy their individuality. They would become lazy, without fighting sprits and a joy of life.

Mr. He used his seven years of teaching experience and expertise, combining with his 10 years of business experience managing an enterprise, researched and developed a training schedule for his son. The mother also became a full-time wife, strictly implementing this training program. “Eagle Dad” adjusted the program every two weeks according to the child’s circumstances.

Reporter learned about Duoduo’s training program and found it indeed was beyond any ordinary people’s limits. Since he was 6 month old, Duoduo’s training was up to 8 hours a day. Since the tenth day when Duoduo came out of the incubator, his parents insisted to let him swim regardless summer or winter. The water temperature was always controlled at a constant of 25 degrees C. When Duoduo was 2 years old, he already climbed the Purple Mountain with his dad. Taking a rest when tired and never asking to be picked up, he climbed to top all by himself. Mr. He gave Duoduo other sports trainings such as brisk walking and jogging for 3 km daily, rope climbing, swing bridge, exercise pulley, riding scooter and bicycles. He also signed up various classes for Duoduo like martial art, kickboxing and break dancing.

Duoduo often traveled with his father on long-hauled journeys. The longest time was continuously for 14 days, more than 10 km on each day. During Shanghai World Expo, the two and a half year old walked in the park for three days and never was picked up by his parents once. In the Alpine resort, Duoduo climbed into a tire, when it was safe, “Eagle dad” pushed the poor kid from the 6 story high hill. He slated in the tire all the way down to the bottom of the hill. “Duoduo now has very good physiques, except for the time when he was born prematurely, Duoduo never visited hospital after that.” Eagle dad said proudly.

Mr. He told the reporter, after three years of “extreme training”, not only Duoduo had no trace of premature birth deficiency, he now in many ways is better than his peers. Mr. He trains Duoduo in business, IQ, morality, EQ, bravery, obstacles, heart, spirituality, will and finance, 10 aspects to develop understanding, emotion, self-care, self-control, memory, reaction, physical strength, perseverance and other capabilities. Now Duoduo knows more than 3000 Chinese characters, some simple maths operations and also is quite good at taking care of himself.

At age 2, Duoduo already went to a kindergarten. November last year Duoduo traveled to United States with his family. He entered a kindergarten in New York and skipped from beginner to intermediate then to advanced class in two weeks. In the end, he entered the genius class. Three month later he returned home and ended his study in the United States.

Mr. He said Duoduo gets along with other children, he knows how to share and give thanks. Duoduo’s current performance has surpassed kids of the same age. Not long ago, he had invited an IQ test authority from Taiwan to give Duoduo an IQ test. They found his potential IQ was up to 218, and already reached first grade level. They already contacted a primary school in Nanjing; starting from February 7, Duoduo will listen in on first grade classes.

During the training process, Mr. He also organised the training and education in the past three years, and wrote a book, “Busy Dad, Lazy Dad Parenting Guide”. The book will be published soon. “Eagle dad” told the reporter he will stick to training his son, and also will constantly adjust the training according to Duoduo’s situation and his own experiences.

This kind of extreme training not only attracted netizen’s criticisms, but also was criticised in their own home. Mr. He is under huge pressure because Duoduo is the baby of the family, Mr. He’s family strongly opposed the training program. Many relatives said Mr. he is too harsh and should not “abuse” his baby son. Even more criticisms on the Internet, said Mr. He is a “vicious father” who deprives his child of a happy childhood. Imposing his own will onto a young child, it is not education but destructive enthusiasm. Some netizens even said he did all this to become famous.

“Eagle Dad” is unwavering to all the public opinion. He told the reporter that he was once a teacher, now an entrepreneur and business is good; he did not need to rely on this to become famous. He also knew people even questioned them as stepparents. Almost 70% of the netizens opposed his training method and 20% took a neutral stance, only 10% thought his educational method is worth a try. However, Mr. He said he is determined to get support from his family and to continue training Duodou, never give up. “Naked cold training is a common educational method in Japan and South Korea and other countries. Why are we so shocked about it?” Mr. He said he hopes his son is not growing up like a flower in the greenhouse, becoming a spoiled “little emperor”. Starting from young, learning to work hard, able to accept setbacks and overcome difficulties, and the child’s preference does not depend on adults’ perception. During Duoduo’s training, he takes an encouragement and negotiation approach, not to fully impose his will onto the child, but carefully explain why he is in training and what benefit will come out of it. Now Duoduo has amazing stamina, also made a lot of friends.

Are these extreme training methods appropriate? Will such training hurt the child? Reporter interviewed expert, Liu Xi, director of Southern Medical Second University Affiliated Hospital. He said, in fact, it is quite common for children born prematurely go through physical trainings. Children have a strong ability to adapt. With a scientific program, progressive physical training, even sometimes properly “freeze” in cold, can enhance child’s resistance. Now more and more children in China are spoiled, and there is in fact “cold training” in other counties.

In addition, from health point of view, there is a useful exercise, called bath three times a day. Sun bath, air bath and water bath, you can step-by-step take a warm bath gradually to a cold bath, also can strip naked to bathe in the natural sun and air. As for running naked in the snow, Director Liu believes that as long as the training is scientific and gradual, also if it significantly improves child’s physique, you can stick to it. Properly “freeze in cold” is not harmful, however it is not applicable to all children. Take look at a child’s physical ability, do not use force, or else it will be counterproductive.

