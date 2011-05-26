'A Feeling Of Resignation' Prevails In This Colorado Boomtown Turned Foreclosure Capital

Photo: David Berkowitz via flickr

Eagle, Colorado has turned into a paragon of the past decade.The boomtown population doubled over the past decade, as rolling hills of cattle turned into sprawling subdivisions.



But even by 2010, its population was hemorrhaging as jobs disappeared and foreclosures soared. Last year the discontented community was a hotbed for the Tea Party.

These days citizens are resigned to a dismal future. Patchwork Nation gives an update on the mood:

The problems haven’t gone away in Eagle in 2011. There are still scores of properties in some state of foreclosure in this small town. Hundreds are for sale. One local acupuncturist says her income is off some 40 per cent from what it was.

But a lot of the anger has dissipated, at least for now, says Matthew Hanson, general manager of the Gypsum Greek Golf Course. Hanson spends a lot of time talking to members and hearing their concerns.

“The attitude of people here is, ‘I want to stop talking about the economy. It’s like we’ve almost become resigned to the fact that this is the economy we have now,” he says. “Lifestyles have adjusted.”

Kathy Heicher, the former editor of the local paper, says people are simply making do with what they have. Her new neighbour is a friend who walked away from their home when the neighbour’s husband lost his job. “They couldn’t afford the house anymore, but they decided they wanted to stay in Eagle. They like the life here. So they live near me in a smaller place now. They seem to like it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.