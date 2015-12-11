Watch Donald Trump get attacked by an eagle

TIME magazine brought in a 27-year-old bald eagle named “Uncle Sam” for an August photoshoot with GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, who was appearing on the cover.

In footage from the shoot that TIME released Wednesday, Uncle Sam lunged at Trump, who flinched in terror.

While Trump told Fox News Thursday he wasn’t “really” scared of the majestic bird, the footage tells a slightly different story.

“I’m doing this for the cover of TIME magazine,” he said during the photoshoot. “I love TIME magazine. What you will do for a cover — this bird is seriously dangerous, but beautiful.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

