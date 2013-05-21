Each 'Game Of Thrones' House Reimagined As Global Corporations

Laura Stampler
Daenerys Targaryen dragon game of thrones

Within the fantasy-context of “Game of Thrones,” the show’s different houses are easily identified by their penchant for dragons, piracy, or maiming capabilities.

But what if they existed in our modern corporate culture? While characters have been paired with NBA Playoff star doppelgangers and matched by OKCupid’s compatibility algorithm, Shutterstock had another way to reimagine the houses.

Rather than prepping for battle on the field, Shutterstock wondered what it would be like if the houses were preparing for battle in the boardroom.

The photo sharing platform recreated the “Game of Throne” houses as modern corporations using its stock photos.

As Joe Berkowitz at Fast Company points out, “It’s not that big a leap to see an analogue in the rancorous ongoing battle between, say, Apple and Samsung.”

Daenerys Targaryen has made a name for herself as the mother to dragons.

So what better way to bring her family into the modern corporate world than make them the founders owners of Air Targaryen?

The dragon logo is a necessary touch.

The Greyjoys, however, prefer the sea. The family has a history of piracy.

A far more lucrative, not to mention by the books, endeavour would be launching a cruise company. With all of the Carnival Cruise disasters, the market is itching for a new competitor.

Read more here >

Which makes an investment group a natural extension of the family's area of expertise.

Since they know so much about said winter, the family would provide the best outdoor gear in the market.

Since Baratheons excel in battle ...

... the family would put together a great private security company.

Protection you can trust.

Finally, there's the mystical House of Arryn.

That's how television characters would turn into modern brands.

