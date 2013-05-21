Each 'Game Of Thrones' House Reimagined As Global Corporations

Within the fantasy-context of “Game of Thrones,” the show’s different houses are easily identified by their penchant for dragons, piracy, or maiming capabilities.



But what if they existed in our modern corporate culture? While characters have been paired with NBA Playoff star doppelgangers and matched by OKCupid’s compatibility algorithm, Shutterstock had another way to reimagine the houses.

Rather than prepping for battle on the field, Shutterstock wondered what it would be like if the houses were preparing for battle in the boardroom.

The photo sharing platform recreated the “Game of Throne” houses as modern corporations using its stock photos.

As Joe Berkowitz at Fast Company points out, “It’s not that big a leap to see an analogue in the rancorous ongoing battle between, say, Apple and Samsung.”

