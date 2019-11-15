Biden fans don't get Yang, Sanders supporters detest Buttigieg: Here's the rival that's most disliked by each 2020 candidate's supporters

Associated Press/John Minchillo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, gestures toward Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio.

In addition to polling who each Democratic candidate’s supporters also like, we asked each candidate’s supporters who they least like.

Overall, Marianne Williamson and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard were the most likely to be heavily disliked among candidates’ supporters, but there were a few other surprising results.

The first primary contests of the 2020 Democratic primary race are less than three months away, and the race is quickly heating up.

To help make sense of where all the 2020 candidates stand, Insider has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience national poll.

We’re mainly interested in using our polling to figure out:

What percentage of Democratic voters are familiar with each candidate in the first place.

How Democrats rate each candidate’s chances of beating President Donald Trump in the general election.

If a given candidate were to drop out of the race, who that candidate’s supporters would flock to next.

In addition to polling who each candidates’ supporters also like, we also asked each Democratic candidate’s supporters who they least like over the course of six polls conducted between early September and early November.

You can download all of our polls here, down to the individual respondent data and see the details of the margin of error and sample size for the polls we cite here. (Read more about how the Insider 2020 Democratic primary tracker works).

We both asked each candidate’s supporters which other candidates they actively disliked and which of the other candidates they did like. Then we compared those results to the candidates’ levels of support among the Democratic primary electorate more broadly.

Overall, Marianne Williamson and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii were the most likely to be heavily disliked among other candidates’ supporters, but there were a few other surprising results. Keep reading to learn which candidates each contender’s supporters most dislike.

Joe Biden’s supporters dislike Sen. Bernie Sanders and are sceptical of Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang.

Associated Press/Sarah Blake Morgan Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during an interview on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Florence, S.C.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was the most disliked candidate among Joe Biden supporters, with 24% of Biden backers actively disliking Biden.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s support among Biden supporters was 36%, 13 percentage points lower than his support among Democrats generally.

Andrew Yang is also underwater among Biden supporters compared to Democrats generally. Just 17% of Biden supporters said they liked Yang, 15 percentage points lower than his support among all Democrats.

Bernie Sanders’ supporters most dislike Biden, and are sceptical of Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar compared to all Democrats.

Brian Snyder/Reuters Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Dover, New Hampshire, on September 1, 2019.

Sanders supporters dislike Biden slightly more than Democrats in general, with 33% disliking Biden compared to 27% of all Democrats who don’t like him.

Just 31% of Sanders supporters said they liked Buttigieg, a full 18 percentage points lower than the 49% of all Democratic voters who like him.

Only 14% of Sanders supporters like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 16 percentage points lower than the 30% of all Democrats who like her.

Elizabeth Warren supporters are less likely to be fans of Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and dislike Marianne Williamson.

Reuters Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks as she visits a picket line of striking teachers in Chicago

Just 21% of Sen. Elizabeth Warren fans like Klobuchar, nine percentage points lower than the 30% of Democrats who like her.

Only 9% of Warren fans also like Gabbard compared to 18% of all Democrats who like her.

And Warren supporters actively disliked Williamson more than any candidate, with 30% disliking Williamson.

Kamala Harris’s supporters dislike Marianne Williamson and are less likely to support Tulsi Gabbard, and Michael Bennet.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

34% of Sen. Kamala Harris supporters actively dislike Williamson, the most out of any of the other candidates.

Just 13% of Harris supporters like Gabbard, five percentage points lower than the 18% of Democratic primary voters who like her.

And only nine per cent of Harris supporters liked Bennet, eight percentage points lower than the 17% of all Democratic voters who liked him.

Pete Buttigieg’s supporters most dislike Williamson, and are sceptical of Gabbard and Yang.

Reuters Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Buttigieg speaks in Durham

Almost 43% of Buttigieg supporters actively disliked Williamson, with more disliking her than any other candidate.

Only 13.6% of Buttigieg supporters liked Gabbard compared to 18.3% of all Democratic voters.

Yang was also slightly underwater among Buttigieg supporters, with 30.6% of Buttigieg supporters liking Yang compared to 32.5% of all voters who liked him.

Cory Booker’s supporters actively dislike Williamson far more than any other candidates, with 39% of Booker supporters not liking her.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Andrew Yang’s supporters most dislike Biden and Williamson.

AP Photo/Nati Harnik Andrew Yang

A full 35% Yang supporters actively disliked Biden, a figure nine percentage points higher than all Democratic voters who expressed dislike for Biden. Similarly, 46% of Yang supporters said they liked Biden compared to 55% of all Democratic voters.

24% of Yang supporters also expressed disliking Marianne Williamson.

Amy Klobuchar’s supporters don’t care for Sanders and dislike Williamson.

Associated Press Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN.

Sanders was the most underwater candidate among Klobuchar supporters, with 52% of the group liking him compared to 56% of all Democrats.

A full 45% of Klobuchar supporters further disliked Williamson.

Julian Castro’s supporters also dislike Williamson far more than any other candidate, with 44% not liking her.

Mike Blake/Reuters Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s supporters most dislike Harris, who Gabbard clashed with during the September DNC debate. They’re not big on Biden.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

27% of Gabbard supporters actively dislike Harris compared to 25% of Democrats overall.

While Joe Biden was above water, he still performed worst among Gabbard supporters in terms who they liked the most compared to Democratic primary voters as a whole. 57% of Gabbard supporters liked Biden compared to 55% of all Democrats.

Tom Steyer’s supporters most disliked Williamson.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

Steyer disliked Williamson more than any of the other candidates, with 34% actively disliking her.

Michael Bennet’s supporters most dislike Williamson and were sceptical of Sanders.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

While Sanders was above water, he performed the worst among Bennet supporters relative to all Democratic primary voters, with 57% of Bennet supporters liking

42% of Bennet supporters also disliked Williamson.

Gov. Steve Bullock supporters were less likely to like Sanders and disliked Gabbard, and Williamson.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Steve Bullock

Like with Bennet’s supporters, Sanders was narrowly above water, but still preformed worst among Gov. Steve Bullock supporters relative to all Democrats, with 57.7% of Bullock supporters liking Sanders compared to 56% of all Democrats.

Meanwhile, 41% of Bullock supporters disliked Gabbard and 43% disliked Williamson.

Former Rep. John Delaney’s supporters most dislike Williamson.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

29% of Delaney backers expressed dislike for Williamson.

Marianne Williamson supporters least liked Biden, Delaney, and Buttigieg.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson.

Williamson supporters disliked Biden more than any other candidate by a large margin, with 28% actively disliking the former vice president. Biden also performed the worst out of all candidates in terms of who her backers like. 55.3% of Williamson supporters liked Biden, almost exactly the same percentage as Democratic primary voters in general.

Buttigieg was well above water, but preformed the second-worst in terms of who Williamson supporters liked. 54% of Williamson supporters liked Buttigieg, compared to 49% of all Democratic voters.

14% of Williamson supporters also actively disliked Delaney.

