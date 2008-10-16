EA: We Hate DRM, Too, But We're Not Dropping It (ERTS)

Electronic Arts (ERTS) has taken a beating — on the Internet — for installing DRM locks on its long-awaited Will Wright game Spore. But has the noise from angry gaming nerds translated into lost sales? The game sells well on Amazon, and at the EA CEO John Riccitiello told gaming blog Gamasutra his company has a hit.



I personally hate DRM…. But I don’t like locks on my door, and I don’t like to use keys in my car… I’d like to live in a world where there are no passports. Unfortunately, we don’t – and I think the vast majority of people voted with their wallets and went out and bought Spore.

Makes sense to us. We hear a lot of noise that people hate DRM on their music too — but those are people who write blogs and post on them. In the real world, most consumers ignore DRM when they buy digital media.

See also:

Spore’s Anti-Piracy DRM Fails The BitTorrent Test

Anti-DRM Geeks Scream ‘Don’t Buy Spore!’, No One Listens

Confirmed: DRM-Free Tracks Aren’t Helping The Music Business

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.