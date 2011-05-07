EA: Xbox 360 Successor Story 'Total Fabrication'

By James Brightman



Xbox 360 successor rumours began to swirl earlier today when a report from U.K. site Develop said that new Xbox hardware was already on the desks of an EA studio. Electronic Arts has responded to the rumour, telling IndustryGamers that it’s a “total fabrication.”

“This story is a total fabrication – 100 per cent not true,” commented EA corporate spokesman Jeff Brown.

Analysts had been weighing in on the news as well, saying it would be “baffling” if Microsoft were to announce a new Xbox so soon.

