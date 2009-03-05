Electronic Arts: Sony's PS3 May Fall Off The Map

video game publisher Electronic Arts (ERTS) already announced they’re doing common-sense thing, focusing their efforts on the best-selling game console, by far the Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii.



And the third-place Sony (SNE) PS3? EA execs say they hope the PS3 will still be relevant going forwards. They hope — it’s something of an open question.

Gamesindustry.biz: Redwood Shores general manager Glen Schofield revealed his fears over the positioning of the console in the market, agreeing that the pricepoint placed PS3 as a luxury item in difficult economic times.

“I’m really not sure what’s going on with Sony,” he said. “They’ve been such a great, great partner and PlayStation 2 being such a great machine that, God, I hope they get out of this and they figure it out and they’re around for a long time.”

He refused outright to call for a price cut, stating: “You know, I can’t tell them what to do. I don’t know their finances.” But Schofield added that it was good for health of the whole industry to have three successful home consoles in the market. “I love having the three major machines like that.”

