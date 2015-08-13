EA Sports takes Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane off the cover of 'NHL 16' following a sexual assault accusation

EA Sports has taken Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane off the cover of NHL 16 after a woman accused Kane of sexual assault earlier in August.

Kane and teammate Jonathan Toews were supposed to be appear on the cover together, but with the game due out September 15 and Kane in the midst of a police investigation, EA Sports dropped him from the cover. Kane has not been charged with a crime.

On Wednesday, EA Sports released a statement:

Official statement regarding Patrick Kane. pic.twitter.com/MVurUYOHT8

We reached out to Kane’s attorney who declined to comment on the situation.

A petition had also been filed on change.org calling for EA Sports to drop Kane from the cover, stating, “The player chosen to appear on the cover becomes emblematic of the game itself, and by keeping Patrick Kane on the cover of NHL 16, EA Sports demonstrates that they stand behind him, regardless of his guilt or innocence.”

Little is known about the allegation. According to a report from the Buffalo News, the woman, who’s in her 20s, said she had “bite marks on her shoulders and a scratch on her leg after the alleged attack.” The two met in a nightclub in Buffalo, she said.

Blackhawks training camp begins September 18.

