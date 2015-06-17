EA Sports just showed off the new Madden NFL game and it looks unbelievably realistic

Every year, EA Sports’ Madden 16 game is a huge hit among NFL fans that play console games. And every year the game gets a little better.

Madden has taken huge steps recently on next-gen consoles Xbox One and Playstation 4. EA Sports just rolled out a new trailer with footage directly from gameplay video from it’s next version at the E3 event in L.A. It looks so realistic you can’t believe you’re watching a video game.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of EA Sports.



