EA Sports Cancels This Year's NBA Game

EA Sports announced this week that they have canceled the 2011 version of their NBA Elite franchise, after production delays pushed the release well into the start of the NBA season.The game was originally set to debut in September, but a series of embarrassing glitches were exposed by demo players this summer, including one where certain players would freeze at mid-court as the game went on without them.



EA also announced that future versions of the game will no longer be developed by EA Canada, but will instead be handled at their Tiburon studio — the one responsible for the uber-sports game, Madden NFL.

The company had planned to bundle the new game with their resurrection of ’90s arcade favourite NBA Jam. However, the failure to get a traditional game in stores this season opens the door for rival 2K Sports — who scored a Michael Jordan appearance for this year’s game — to seize control of the genre.

