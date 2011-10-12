EA Sports Pissed Off The Nicest Guy In NBA History

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

NBA legend Bill Russell is known for his big smile and trademark laugh. But he’s is doing neither since EA Sports used his likeness without permission or compensation.And now Russell is suing the video game maker as well as the NCAA.



Russell will merge his lawsuit with former UCLA star Ed O’Bannon’s.

O’Bannon’s lawsuit was filed on behalf of other former NCAA players and alleges that the NCAA and EA Sports “unlawfully foreclosed former Division I men’s basketball and football players from receiving any compensation related to the commercial use of their images and likenesses.”

The lawsuit may face an uphill battle as similar suits have been dismissed recently. In one case, the judge ruled that EA Sports’ first amendment right of free expression outweighed former Rutgers quarterback Ryan Hart’s control over his likeness.

