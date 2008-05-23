EA’s Big Mobile Gaming Day (ERTS)

EA made a big investment in mobile games yesterday, buying the assets of a South Korean mobile gaming company, Hands On, and buying the rights to distribute games made by Taito, a Japanese company, all across Europe. Hands On will turn into EA Mobile Korea, and help the company bolster its Asian mobile gaming market. Financial terms of both deals were not disclosed.



Mobile gaming is supposed to have been a big business by now, but it’s not there yet, especially in the U.S. As for EA, games on mobile handsets accounted for 4% of the company’s revenue last quarter.

Developers are looking to the release of higher-end handsets, like the next iPhone or Nokia’s N-Series to help the $5 billion industry grow, which seems like a reasonable bet to us.

