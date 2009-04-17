EA: Madden NFL Franchise To Continue, Contract 'Long Term'

Legendary football commentator John Madden may be retiring, but the long-running EA (ERTS) Madden NFL video game series will continue.

That’s what EA reps told us in a phone call today. While the company declined to release a timeframe, EA said it has “a long-term contract” with John.

“We’ve been working with John for a very long time, and he’ll continue to lend not only his name but his creative input into the game,” EA tells us.

Good news for EA, which has a hugely loyal following in Madden NFL. And the compant is expanding the franchise, talking up a Madden NFL game for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone. There’s a fair chance EA could keep many of those fans in a Madden-free football game, but best not to find out.

