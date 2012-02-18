EA Is Going To Ludicrous Lengths To Promote 'Mass Effect 3'

Electronic Arts is going all out in its promotion of Mass Effect 3: “Take Earth Back.” next week it will launch copies of the game into space on weather balloons in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Berlin, London and Paris. Fans will be able to track them on GPS devices as they fall to earth.



And on Feb. 19, during AMC’s Walking Dead, the company will unveil a trailer for the new game. The game is so heavily anticipated that the trailer for the trailer (below) has already had 60,000 views on YouTube.

