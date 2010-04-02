EA Goes Wild With iPad App Pricing

Photo: Associated Press

If you’re buying an iPad this weekend, and you want to play some of the best games, get ready to open your wallet wider than you might expect.Compared to its iPhone offerings, Electronic Arts is charging a significant premium for its iPad applications.



The Tetris application costs $7.99 on the iPad versus $4.99 on the iPhone.

Scrabble is $9.99 on the iPad versus $2.99 on the iPhone.

Here’s other expensive apps from EA for the iPad that aren’t on the iPhone:

Need for Speed is $14.99

Mirror’s Edge is $12.99

Command & Conquer is $12.99

This is consistent with what we saw earlier in the app store. The first screen shots of the iPad apps showed developers charging twice as much for their apps.

Gameloft, another big game maker is also charging a premium. Its iPhone games range from $1.99 to $4.99 compared to iPad games which go from $6.99 to $9.99.

We don’t know how long term price levels will shake out. We’re still seeing plenty of cheap and free iPad apps in the store.

Why charge a premium? We think there’s a few reasons:

Developing an advanced iPad games should yield more advanced results, justifying a higher price.

There will be less competition at the start, so developers think they can charge more.

Unlike with the iPhone and iPod touch, there’s only going to be so many iPads sold at first. No one is making up for low prices by selling in volume.

More so than anything else, it’s a new marketplace, why not charge more and see what happens? If people don’t buy, then just lower the price.

