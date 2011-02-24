EA Founder Trip Hawkins Lands $12 Million For Digital Chocolate

By M.H. Williams



Social developer Digital Chocolate announced that it has gained $12 million in financing. During this Series D round, the lead investor was Intel Capital, with additional funding coming from previous backers Sutter Hill Ventures and Bridgescale Partners. This brings Digital Chocolate’s total financing take to $43.9 million since the company’s launch in 2003.

“The investment from Intel Capital supports our vision of publishing leading social games across different devices and platforms,” says Digital Chocolate founder and CEO Trip Hawkins. “The strength of our team, combined with the strategic insight and support from Intel Capital and existing investors, will help extend our leadership in the evolving social gaming market.”

The company intends to use the financing for further expansion, with the branches currently residing in San Mateo, Helsinki, Barcelona, Bangalore, and Mexico. According to AppData, Digital Chocolate’s top title, Millionaire City, has 12.2 million monthly players, with the company having a total of 17.6 million spread over 100 titles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.