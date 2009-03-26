EA Making Madden, FIFA, Tiger Woods Games For iPhone

Apple’s iPhone keeps on rolling as a gaming platform: Electronic Arts (ERTS) is bringing its big-gun games to the iPhone, including Tiger Woods PGA Tour (golf), FIFA (soccer), Madden (football), NBA Live (basketball), American Idol, The Sims, Need for Speed, and a new version of Spore.

Will EA be able to get iPhone gamers to pay up for the games?

rumours have suggested that Apple is working on a premium gaming section of its App Store, where high-end games could sell for $20.

But iPhone publishers have already struggled to keep premium games at $10 for very long. EA dropped SimCity’s price 20% to $8 after about a month in the App Store, and top-50 iPhone app prices fell 34% from late December to late February.

