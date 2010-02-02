EA To Nation: "Go To Hell"

Nick Saint
Dante's Inferno

Electronic Arts (ERTS) is capping off its massive marketing campaign for its forthcoming epic “Dante’s Inferno” with an ad that will run during the Super Bowl.

It will be a 30-second spot, estimated to cost between $2.5 and $2.8 million.

EA is pushing Dante’s Inferno hard. It’s created a Facebook app with over 4 million users, a feature-length animated movie, and even sent $200 checks to gaming journalists.

None of that is in the same price range of a Super Bowl ad. President Frank Gibeau explains that “the Super Bowl is an excellent way to introduce this new IP to a massive cross-section of people who are likely already familiar with the dark and twisted ‘Divine Comedy.'”

We aren’t convinced that there is much of a correlation between interest in professional football and knowledge of 14th century Italian literature. But there’s no denying that a whole lot of people will be watching.

Here’s a quick video montage of your favourite Renaissance poet in action:

