EA CEO: The Recession Is Our 'Blessing In Disguise'

Don’t sweat those 1100 layoffs and closed studios at Electronic Arts (ERTS), CEO John Riccitiello said today at a gaming conference in Las Vegas: The recession is his company’s “blessing in disguise.”

Compiling two reports from Gamasutra and MTV:

We did get fat in too many places. It seemed like anyone who could draw a guy with a gun with a crayon could get funded. At least for EA, we got a little too fat, and a little too reliant on where things were…

I actually think the economic crisis that the world moved into n 2008 was a blessing for the game industry…

“First of all, a lot of the riffraff is going to go out of business… it’s hard to compete with junk especially when they’re giving it away for free.

What Riccitiello said he sees is an opportunity for a better industry to emerge, one in tune with the modern spectrum of gamers. He said that the industry had planned for the current generation as if gaming was still what it was in 1999: pre-Wii, pre-mass-audience, pre-so-many-changes.

