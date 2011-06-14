EA CEO: Activision Knows It's 'Threatened' by Battlefield 3

By James Brightman



EA desperately wants to take back the shooter crown, and standing in its way is the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise, which will attempt to up the ante once again this holiday with Modern Warfare 3 and the new Elite social service. EA has an impressive candidate in Battlefield 3 as well, but both companies have gotten aggressive lately in media interviews. The latest comes from EA boss John Riccitiello, who commented that Activision knows it’s “threatened.”

Riccitiello was responding to comments from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who cast doubt on Battlefield 3 as a console title. “I can’t objectively tell you what I think of other products until I see them. Battlefield I’ve only seen on a PC and nobody’s seen it on a console yet. Most of our consumers play games on a console. Until I see it on a console, I wouldn’t be objective on commenting on it,” Kotick said to CNBC.

Riccitiello called this misinformation, and hit back with: “It’s the beginning of the war and (Kotick) recognises they’re going to be threatened. We’re going to have a clash of the titans this fall. The very fact that he’s trying to cast doubt on our game is a perfect example of how we got his goat. In terms of where this goes, we think our PS3 game is better than their Xbox game and our PC game is better than their PC game. If that’s all he’s got to say, it’s obviously going to evaporate as we launch all three. If you went to our press conference, you saw the PS3 footage and the Xbox footage. If Bobby thinks that is PC footage, he’s in real trouble.”

