EA Calls For Lower PS3 Prices, Again

Electronic Arts (ERTS) execs are publically jabbing Sony (SNE) with calls to lower the price of the PS3 — again.



Last week it was EA general manager Glen Schofield lamenting he’s “not sure what’s going on with Sony.” Now CFO Eric Brown joins in at the Wedbush Morgan conference, pointing out Sony only sold 3% of the original PS1 at its debut price.

It’s hard to read these comments as anything but a plea to Sony to lower prices on the PS3.

The PlayStation 1 sold only 3 per cent of its total lifetime software units at its launch price of $299, said Brown.

“You can see that once the price point moved to $99 or less, that’s when buying really started to move — about 44 per cent of total lifetime units.”

Although the PlayStation 2 had greater penetration of 21 per cent at the $299 launch price point, it too saw the majority of its software sales after greater price reductions — at $149 and below, 45 per cent of its lifetime units were sold.

“10 years later, PlayStation 2 is still being sold today in the marketplace,” Brown added..

“In the first half of calendar 08, there was rough parity between PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Second half of the year, [there is a] 40-plus per cent sales advantage to Xbox versus PS3, potentially as a result of that price drop.”

“The point here is that we’ve seen one major price drop thus far in this console cycle; we feel that we have a long ways to go, and a lot more of the unit sales will occur at the lower price points.”

