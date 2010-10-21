Angry Birds Publisher Chillingo Purchased For ~$20 Million By EA

EA has purchased mobile app publisher Chillingo for approximately $20 million, Reuters reports.



Chillingo is the publisher behind the super popular Angry Birds for iPhone. It’s also behind the “Cut The Rope” game which is also a number one title for the iPhone.

Chillingo doesn’t develop games for the most part, it just markets them. It has deep roots in the mobile industry, though.

And it obviously has an eye for talent, which is what EA seems to be paying for.

To be clear though — EA did NOT just buy Angry Birds.

