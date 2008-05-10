EA Buying Shawn Fanning’s Rupture for $30 million (ERTS)

Shawn Fanning’s third startup didn’t go the way of his first or his second. Electronic Arts is buying Rupture, a social network for online gamers, for $30 million, TechCrunch reports. That’s a lot better than Napster, which was crushed under the weight of copyright infringement lawsuits, or SnoCap, which was sold to imeem for pennies on the dollar. But he has been able to pull down some dough in between — he starred in a VW commercial earlier this year.



