Kudos to the Electronic Arts staffer who decided to jump into the CNN/Ashton Kutcher race to 1 million Twitter followers.



The video game maker announced if Ashton wins, his one millionth follower will get a copy of every game EA makes in 2009. They’ll also put the person’s likeness into The Sims 3.

