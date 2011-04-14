E3 Mega-Show Tripled ESA Revenue in 2009

By M.H. Williams

The Entertainment Software Association has revealed that having a larger Electronic Entertainment Expo event has tripled group revenues. In 2007, the ESA decided to dramatically scale back its E3 event, moving it from the Los Angeles Convention centre to Santa Monica. To make up for the lack of trade show revenues, the group decided to increase its membership dues.

The following year, the group moved the event back to the LACC, but kept the event as a smaller, more intimate affair. Unfortunately, E3 revenue decreased for that year, dropping from $3.49 million to $3.24 million. Membership dues mirrored this fall, going from a high of $17.41 million in 2007 to $15.22 million in 2008.

In contrast, the return to a bigger event in 2009 caused trade show revenue to triple to $11.76 million for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2010. Membership revenue continued to decline, falling almost 20 per cent to land at $12.26 million.

All told, the ESA took in $31.19 million revenue for the year, up from the previous year’s total of $25.78 million. Of this year’s take, $5.77 million in revenue came from the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which handles all game ratings in North America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.