On the eve of E3, Microsoft is holding a press conference to announce someĀ new features for the Xbox One. Microsoft VP Bonnie Ross kicked off the show with 6 minutes of gameplay for Halo 5: Guardians. Take a look at what the highly anticipated first-person shooter game will look like.

