The 17 Best Games You Should Know From E3

Ubisoft ‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’ is among this fall’s most-anticipated games.

E3 is a big deal for gamers.

The annual video game conference in Los Angeles shows off demos and trailers of all of the new games coming out.

Now that the PS4 and Xbox One are on the market, everyone wants to know what games will make these next-generation consoles worth your money.

Tens of games were announced over the week-long conference. While we have seen a lot of these before, E3 put a lot of new footage on display.

Here are the best games you should know about for the holiday season and beyond.

“Assassin’s Creed: Unity”

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: 2015

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

The next instalment of “Assassin’s Creed” will be set during the French Revolution. You’ll have the option to play in a co-op mode, fight with multiple enemies at once, and sneak around in crowds of thousands instead of a hundred in previous titles.

Watch the co-op demo.

“Batman: Arkham Knight”

Developer: Rocksteady / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 2015

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Yes, we’re bummed we have to wait until next year to play the final “Arkham” instalment , too. While we’ve already seen a lot of trailers for the recently pushed back Rocksteady game, the big reveal at E3 was a peak at the Scarecrow villain at the end of a new gameplay trailer.

Rocksteady/Arkham Knight trailer The reveal of the Scarecrow looks menacing.

This will be the first game where you’ll be able to drive around Gotham in the Batmobile. New footage and an interview with Rocksteady’s marketing producer, Dax Ginn, shows how seamlessly you’ll be able to go from driving to ejecting into the skies to patrol the city.

Watch the trailer.

“Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare”

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Release Date: November 4, 2014

Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC

Kevin Spacey’s likeness is the big bad villain Jonathan Irons whose private military corporation declares war on America in the not-too-distant future. Microsoft showed off 10 minutes of gameplay during its briefing.

Watch the gameplay footage.

“Destiny”

Developer: Bungie

Release Date: September 9, 2014

Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One

One of the most anticipated games of the year, the next title from the creators of “Halo” will be set years in the future where you’re a protector of the last city on Earth travelling across different planets. Every trailer we’ve seen so far looks great. There’s a demo for PS4 users out now, so we’ll be trying that out over the weekend.

Watch the trailer.

“The Division”

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: 2015

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

A Tom Clancy game set in a post-pandemic New York where you’re part of classified unit of agents to take back the city from a group of hostiles.

Watch the trailer.

“Evolve”

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Release date: October21, 2014

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

We’ve been hearing about this game for a while. A new game from the creators of “Left 4 Dead,” a multiplayer shooter where four players (Hunters) go up against a Monster controlled by a fifth player resulting in 4 vs. 1 matches.

Watch the trailer.

“Far Cry 4”

Ubisoft/Far Cry 4 trailer Yes, you can take this gyrocopter for a spin.

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: November 18

Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC

Ubisoft premiered the first gameplay trailer for the next instalment of the open world first-person shooter. You play as Ajay Ghale who gets caught up in a civil war in a fictional land, Kyrat. So far, we’ve heard people are excited to ride elephants and a gyrocopter (above) in the game.

Watch the gameplay trailer.

“Halo 5: Guardians”

The one thing Microsoft had going for it during its media briefing was slightly expanding on its big game reveal of last year’s E3: the next Halo instalment . It was basically the Halo show with news highlighting a re-release of the previous four games for the Xbox One and a new trailer for the exclusive console game. We also learned that Ridley Scott’s upcoming digital project is called “Halo: Nightfall” and will be available this November.

Watch the trailer.

“The Legend of Zelda”

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: 2015

Platform: Wii U

Nintendo showed off a gameplay trailer for the next Zelda which offered up a game changer to the franchise: you no longer have to follow along a fixed path. The world is your oyster to explore in an open map.

Watch the gameplay trailer.

An untitled “Mass Effect” game

Developer: BioWare

Release date: TBA

By far, one of the best announcements was news of another “Mass Effect” title. Say goodbye to Commander Shepard. The next game will focus on new characters and new places. If that wasn’t enough, BioWare also teased an entirely new IP, too.

Watch the first-look teaser trailer.

“Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain”

Developer:Konami

Release Date:TBA

Platforms:PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The next instalment from Hideo Kojima takes place 10 years after the last game, “Ground Zeroes.” Once again, you’ll play as Big Boss (now Venom Snake), who has been in a coma for nearly a decade, during the Soviet War to seek revenge on the men responsible for blowing up Boss’ military group and sending him into a coma in “Ground Zeroes.”

Watch the trailer.

“Mortal Kombat X”

Finish him! The game that changed the way you think about the word “fatalities” is coming to the next-gen consoles. In true “Mortal Kombat” fashion, the first glimpse of the game showed off a brutal beheading.

Watch the trailer.

“Rainbow Six Siege”

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: 2015

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

One of the most impressive titles announced at E3, the latest Tom Clancy game will place you in a counter-terrorism squad in a multiplayer game. Ubisoft showed off game footage of a hostage situation that the crowd went crazy over.



Watch the trailer.

“Rise of the Tomb Raider”

Developer: Square Enix

Release Date: 2015

Platforms: Xbox One and PS4

Last year’s reboot was very well received selling more than 6 million copies. The follow-up shows Lara Croft in therapy after the last game, but we’re sure that won’t last long since we see her scaling mountains and exploring caves. Unveiled during Microsoft’s E3 briefing, the game will take place in multiple locations around the world. Soon afterward, we got a look at a few pieces of concept art.

Watch the trailer.

“Star Wars: Battlefront”

Developer: Electronic Arts

Release Date: TBA, the trailer said to “see more” in spring 2015

Since we won’t be getting that 1313 game about Boba Fett, we finally got our first look at our next “Star Wars” title. The previous games were brought to us from LucasArts. Since the company was shut down after Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, this game will come from Electronic Arts and DICE, the Swedish studio behind “Battlefield.”

Watch the game preview.

“Super Smash Bros.”

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: October 3, 2014

Platforms: Wii U and 3DS

If you can’t get enough of beating up Super Mario characters with Pokémon, then you’ll be excited for the fourth instalment of Nintendo’s brawl game that will be compatible across platforms. The best part? You’ll be able to play as Pac-Man for the first time.

Watch the trailer.

“Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End”

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release Date: 2015

Sony’s champion developer that rolls out hit after massive hit for the company showed off what may be the final adventure for the Nathan Drake title as he’s wrangled back into the world of thieving.

Watch the trailer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.