All The Cool Stuff You Missed From E3, The Biggest Event In Gaming

The biggest event in gaming, E3, has been going down all week in Los Angeles. Worried you’re missing out on what’s happening? Worry no more.
Microsoft's answer to the Wii, the 'Kinect' was finally unveiled. It will cost $149. To celebrate Kinect, Microsoft threw a crazy party with micro-celebrities.
Microsoft announced that Xbox Live Gold members (which costs about $50 a year) will be able to get thousands of live sporting events from ESPN through the Xbox. Sounds good, but your ISP has to support ESPN's online streaming. Microsoft did not announce support for Hulu, like some were expecting.
Sony responded to the Wii and the Microsoft Kinect with its own motion based system, called 'Move.' It comes out September 15 and costs $99.99. CNet said the Move is 'garish' looking, but is the best of the motion controlled gaming units.
Jason Chen at Gizmodo got a hands on demo with Sony's 3D offering for Playstation and says it's pretty solid.
The 3DS is Nintendo's new handheld gaming system. The screen looks good on it. The images pop out, and reviewers are saying Nintendo has created a 3D effect without the need for goofy glasses.
Nintendo also announced new games like Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword, Donkey Kong Country and GoldenEye
Nintendo's newest slate of game releases is 'robust' in the opinion of BMO analyst Edward Williams. However, Williams says portable gaming is more important for Nintendo.
THQ announced new titles, which FBR analyst Troy Gravitt called 'the most surprising of the presentations to date relative to what were pretty modest expectations.'
Here's the exciting news that caught Troy's attention, excerpted from a note he put out:
- Company of Heroes Online (9/10/10 in Europe and N.A.)
- WWE All Stars (4Q11)
- UFC Trainer (1/1/11, compatible with all 3 motion platforms)
- Red Faction Armageddon (March '11)
- The company announced a planned SyFy network television pilot for Red Faction, and a Saints Row 3 movie 'with a major film maker'.
Here's analyst Brian Pitz from UBS on EA's announcements at E3: 'We believe Medal of honour could have a strong showing as the game (set in Afghanistan) offers strong game play and multi-player functionality. In addition, we are positive on Crysis 2, EA Sports: MMA (fighting genre), and Dead Space 2. We note the company continues to invest in its Star Wars: Old Republic MMO, which is expected to be launched in CY11.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.