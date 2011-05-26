E3 2011: Portable Gaming Preview

The week of June 6, the video game mega powers will descend upon the city of Los Angeles for the 2011 Electronic Entertainment Expo in what should be the best show in years.



Nintendo will hope to steal everyone’s thunder with its latest console, Project Cafe, and a variety of 3DS games, while Sony can play spoiler with the Next Generation Portable (NGP).

Then we have multiple third party publishers that’ll roll out the latest projects for both platforms.

Suffice to say, we’ll be extraordinarily busy and plan to forego sleep to cover as much of E3 as possible, at least when it comes to the portable side of things.

That said, here’s a list of confirmed and unconfirmed games that we plan to check out.

Nintendo

Confirmed

Super Mario 3D (3DS)- The plumber’s next portable adventure is a cross between Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 64.

Unconfirmed

Mario Kart 3DS (3DS)- Mario and friends take a few laps around the track in a game that features facial expressions, 60 frames per second speed and nifty 3D effects.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS)- Link’s reboot hits store shelves the week after E3. We fully expect to play it at E3.

Paper Mario (3DS)- The next chapter in the critically acclaimed RPG series.

Star Fox 64 3D (3DS)- Experience this N64 classic with gyroscope controls.

Sega

Unconfirmed

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2 (iPhone)- It’s been several months since Episode 1 arrived. Time for Sega to roll out part two.

Crush 3D (3DS)- A remake of the beloved PSP puzzler, where you must shift from 2D to 3D to succeed.

Sonic Generations (3DS)- rumours point to a portable version of the upcoming and highly anticipated platform adventure. We can’t wait.

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games (3DS)- Sega already released concept art for this one. Bringing it to E3 would be a smart idea.

Konami

Confirmed

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 3D (3DS)- The PlayStation 2 smash hit, now in glasses free 3D.

Majesco

Confirmed

Cooking Mama 4: Kitchen Magic (3DS)- “Get your hands on the next adventure in the best-selling Mama franchise. New recipes, kitchen activities, dish combinations and new surprises!”

Camping Mama Outdoor Adventures (DS)- “Expand your skills in the wilderness with Mama and her entire family. 100 different games include a broad range of challenges!”

The Hidden (3DS)- “Use 3DS camera capabilities to search, capture and destroy supernatural entities as a paranormal investigator.”

Nano Assault (3DS)- “Save humanity in this fast-paced visually stunning shooter! Navigate a microscopic Nanite ship, fight off infections and manoeuvre through alien cell clusters to destroy the virus’ core.”

Face Racers: Photo Finish (3DS)- “Take photos with your 3DS camera and place them on the face of your custom 3D racer! An outrageous arcade racing game, it will be a photo finish!”

Capcom

Unconfirmed

Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D (3DS)- The game drops a couple of weeks after E3. It’ll be there.

Resident Evil: Revelations (3DS)- Capcom plans to include a short demo with each copy of The Mercenaries 3D. Might as well put this on display at the show.

Mega Man Legends 3 (3DS)- With the long awaited 3DS eShop launching the week of E3 alongside Mega Man Legends 3: Prototype Version, either that or the full-fledged adventure will make an appearance.

Square Enix

Unconfirmed

Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance (3DS)- Square Enix always makes a grand entrance at E3. We expect the newest Kingdom Hearts to rock the event in some fashion.

Namco Bandai

Confirmed

Pac-Man & Galaga Dimensions (3DS)- Re-imagined versions of two classic franchises. Not sure how this one will turn out.

Tales of the Abyss (3DS)- A PS2 port of the 2005 RPG, set to debut on 3DS in Japan this fall.

Natsume

Unfortunately, we cannot list the games we’re scheduled to see. Rest assured, though, that Natsume games do in fact exist.

Halfbrick Studios

Confirmed

Machine Gun Jetpack (iPad, iPhone)- The developer behind Fruit Ninja plans to blast off with this on-rails shooter.

Sony

Unlike most companies, Sony’s been surprisingly quiet up to this point, but we’re willing to bet that the NGP will make a grand entrance, complete with glimpses of Uncharted, Killzone, Reality Fighters, Gravity Daze, Resistance, the next Hot Shots Golf and Little Deviants.

D3 Publisher

Confirmed

Angler’s Club: Ultimate Bass Fishing 3D (3DS)- The first fishing game for the system. If it plays similar to Sega Bass Fishing, we’ll be just fine.

