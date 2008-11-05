E-Voting Machines Crash In Battleground States

Did anyone not see this coming? IDG:



Problems with e-voting machines were reported early on election day in several U.S. states, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, which are identified as battleground states.

According to voter reports on the ground and from watchdog organisations, there were problems with getting e-voting machines up and running in these key states and others, and in some cases the machines would crash during the voting process and had to be rebooted.

It gets worse. The report goes on to say in many states there’s no clear policy on what to do when e-voting machines fail, resulting in some polling stations handing out other paper ballots while others don’t. And at least one e-voting site ran out of their paper ballot backups, photocopying more on the spot.

If the vote is even remotely close, expect e-voting problems to be at the centre of protracted lawsuits. And even if one side blows the election, expect charges of conspiracy and vote-rigging to live forever.

