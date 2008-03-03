E*Trade Promotes Chairman Layton to CEO

E*Trade (ETFC) seems to have finally stopped its long, quiet march toward zero, but the stock is still stuck in the dumpster because of the company’s inability to get out from under its $12 billion home equity loan portfolio. This said, E*Trade has improved its disclosure and continues to strengthen its management team. Both should make raising additional cash and restoring credibility easier.



The Wall Street Journal also suggests that Citadel, the giant hedge fund that bailed out E*Trade last fall, is getting impatient–and that this drove the company to appoint Chairman Donald Layton (who joined the board at the time of the bailout) as CEO. Layton is a former vice chair of JP Morgan Chase, and the WSJ suggests that his hiring is a step toward positioning E*Trade for a sale.

The quickest route to profit for Citadel is to find a way to ditch E*Trade’s bank division (where the ghastly home equity portfolio lives) and sell off the profitable brokerage business.

