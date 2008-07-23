E*Trade (ETFC): Emergency Moves May Save Company, But Dilution Killing Stock

FBR found no reason to get positive on E*Trade (ETFC) after the online broker gave a dismal earnings announcement and outlook yesterday. Instead, the firm reiterates it thesis and says, although the firm may not go bankrupt, you should still avoid it:



Actions such as swapping debt for equity and the selling of its Canadian brokerage operations are raising much needed proceeds to capitalise the holding company/bank and reduce its debt burden. While this should ensure the survivability of the franchise, the added dilution and still-rising credit costs are enough to keep us on the sidelines. Furthermore, our concerns regarding a potential slowdown related to a financially stressed retail investor customer base adds another layer of uncertainty in our view.

FBR reiterates MARKET PERFORM on E*Trade Financial (ETFC), target $3.

See Also:

E*Trade Financial (ETFC) Sells Important Canadian Business, Calls It “Non-Core” (ETFC)

RIM (RIMM) and E*Trade (ETFC) Now Allow Trading-By-Blackberry (RIMM, ETFC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.