E-Trade just said it's getting rid of online commissions — making it the fourth broker to axe fees over the past week in a frantic race to zero

A customer enters the E*Trade offices in New York.

E-Trade said Wednesday after the closing bell that it would eliminate commissions for online US-listed stock, options, and exchange-traded fund trades.

That made it fourth major discount brokerage in a week to make such a move. The changes will take effect on October 7.

The announcement comes one day after rivals Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade said they would both eliminate commissions on US-listed transactions.

Interactive Brokers, a smaller competitor, said last week that it would roll out a new offering this month that would provide commission-free, unlimited trades on US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds.

The changes will take effect on October 7. The discount brokerage said it expected such a change would have had a $US75 million impact on its second-quarter operating results.

The announcement comes as the race to eliminate or lower fees for trading stocks, managing wealth, and finding financial advice picks up.

Brokers have had to grapple with challenges from zero-commission trading apps like Robinhood, and at least one startup is arguing that stock trading platforms should actually be paying customers to trade.



Rival Charles Schwab said early on Tuesday it would eliminate fees in a similar move effective October 7, with TD Ameritrade following suit later that day with eliminated fees effective October 3.

The individual announcements have rocked shares of all the e-brokerages in recent days. E-Trade, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade shares all plunged in Tuesday trading following Charles Schwab’s announcement.



