E-Receipts Startup Seamless Receipts Raises $1.5 Million

The e-receipt is a huge, untapped marketing resource, and NYC-based startup Seamless Receipts is going to help retailers cash in on it.The company is announcing today that it has raised $1.5 million in funding from DFJ Gotham, Polaris Ventures, GRP Partners, Tekton Ventures, Social Leverage, David Cohen, David Shen, and other individual investors.



The big idea is to help retailers set up e-receipts for transactions — sort of like the ones you get from the Apple Store — which can then include marketing messages, coupons, prompts to follow the company on Twitter or Facebook, or other tools to drive repeat shopping or loyalty.

This is something that Jack Dorsey’s Square is working on for its mobile payments service, but Seamless Receipts is aiming more at brick-and-mortar stores with traditional point-of-sale systems. The company is already working closely with Retail Pro, a point-of-sale company with about 35,000 retail brand customers.

Seamless Receipts founder and CEO Keith Cowing tells us that his e-receipts capability will be bundled into Retail Pro’s next big software release over the summer. So Retail Pro customers will basically be able to start sending e-receipts with the flip of a switch.

Cowing is a former Business Insider intern and started the company while he was studying at Cornell business school.

