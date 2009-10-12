The e-Readers Coming To Kick Kindle's Butt This Christmas







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acfab530000000000f6b821/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/e-readers-for-the-holidays-2009-10/amazon-kindle-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

It could be a very merry Christmas for Amazon (AMZN) this year.Research firm Forrester predicts 3 million e-readers will be sold in the U.S. this year.

They’ve penciled in the Kindle taking a 60% share.

But with the market expected to more than double in the next year, the Kindle is already getting plenty of competition.

Take the iRex, which will sell at Best Buy stores and run on Verizon Wireless’ network starting late this month.

Like the Kindle, the iRex and whole slew of other e-readers available this holiday season all offer “e-ink” like screens, which means they are easy on the eyes and work in bright sunlight. Some have differentiated themselves with touchscreens and in-store distribution deals.

December will witness the arrival of the Sony Reader Daily Edition, complete with AT&T’s 3G Wireless and Wi-Fi connectivity, something the Kindle does not have.

Barnes & Noble will supposedly release its own e-reader this November. Not much has been revealed, but it seems to be your basic e-book reader… with one exception. rumour has it that this device will be an Android piece.

Read about the e-readers →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”amazon-kindle-1″

title=”Amazon Kindle”

content=”Price: $259 (U.S.), $279 (International)



Features:

6′ e-ink display with built-in keyboard; 10.2 oz.

3G wireless availability

E-book store: Amazon Kindle Store

Holds over 1,500 books

The big complaint? Their PDF conversion process

International model costs an extra $20 with each overseas download an extra $1.99

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4de8d11e2f9103ee8e5e7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”amazon-kindle-dx-2″

title=”Amazon Kindle DX”

content=”Price: $489 (Most expensive on the market)

Features:

9.7′ e-ink display with built-in keyboard minus the numbers keys.

The heaviest e-reader at 18.9 oz.

Same 3G Wireless capability as the U.S.-only Kindle

Holds up to 3,500 books, and supports PDF files

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4deb9bf7e5b7b01f670ad/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sony-reader-pocket-edition-3″

title=”Sony Reader Pocket Edition”

content=”Price: $199.99 (Cheapest on the market)

Features:

5′ non-touchscreen, e-ink display and a light 7.76 oz.

No wireless

E-book store: The eBook Store from Sony

FREE downloads from public libraries and Google Books

Holds up to 350 books (512 mb); no expansion slots

Sold in Best Buy with the entire Sony Reader line

Comes in black, silver, rose

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4df27c247944c35ae2f89/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sony-reader-touch-edition-4″

title=”Sony Reader Touch Edition”

content=”Price: $299.99

Features:

6′ touchscreen, e-ink display; 10.1 oz.

No wireless

E-book store: The eBook Store from Sony

FREE downloads from public libraries and Google Books

Holds up to 350 books (512 mb) and dual memory expansion card slots

Comes in black, silver, and red

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4def4c7c91f047054b626/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sony-reader-daily-edition-5″

title=”Sony Reader Daily Edition”

content=”Price: $399

Available: December 2009

Features:

7′ touchscreen, e-ink display with stylus and virtual keyboard

AT&T 3G Wireless and Wi-Fi

E-book store: The eBook Store from Sony

FREE downloads from public libraries and Google Books

Holds up to 1,000 books (2 gb); plus expansion slots

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4df5bd166c71a084e3043/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”irex-dr800sg-6″

title=”iRex DR800SG”

content=”Price: $399

Available: Late October 2009

Features:

8.1′ touchscreen, e-ink display with stylus

3G wireless in U.S. and abroad

E-book store: Barnes & Noble, Newspaper Direct, and Libre Digital

Sold in Best Buy

Holds up to 1500 books (2 gb)

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4df82404d687456af3ed1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bookeen-cybook-opus-7″

title=”Bookeen Cybook Opus”

content=”Price: $250

Features:

5′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 5.3 oz. (Lightest e-reader on the market)

No wireless capability

E-book store: Books on Board

Holds over 1,000 books (1 gb)

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e00a599b763f344f05bf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”intereads-cool-er-8″

title=”Interead’s Cool-er”

content=”Price: $249

Features:

6′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 6.2 oz.

No wireless capability

E-book store: Cooler Books

FREE downloads from Google Books

Holds 1,000 books (1 gb) plus 4 gb expansion

QVC will begin selling the Cool-er in early December

Comes in 8 iPod Nano-like colours

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e06584ec68631bf99a3c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”foxit-eslick-reader-9″

title=”Foxit eSlick Reader”

content=”Price: $259.99

Features:

6′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 6.4 oz.

No wireless capability

Includes 2 gb SD card along with 512 mb internal

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e429cb66c34f436c0359/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”barnes-and-nobles-ereader-10″

title=”Barnes & Noble’s eReader”

content=”Price: TBD

Available: November 2009

Features:

6′ touchscreen, e-ink display with virtual keyboard

E-book store: Barnes & Noble

Wireless connection is expected

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acfa8390000000000c19aa7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bonus-jinke-hanlin-ereader-11″

title=”Bonus: Jinke Hanlin eReader”

content=”Price: $249 (follow their 5-step ‘How to buy V5’ process here)

Features:

5′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 5.64 oz.

No wireless capability

‘Memory extension up to 16 gb’

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e45a23bcae2f60d5cca6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-these-great-slideshows-12″

title=”Don’t miss these great slideshows!”

content=”10 iPhone Apps Microsoft Must Make

10 Ways The iPhone Changed Smartphones Forever

Google Wave’s Early Reviews: ‘Impressive’ But ‘Useless’ (GOOG)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac37cd8daf38d5e7590ddb1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.