The e-Readers Coming To Kick Kindle's Butt This Christmas

It could be a very merry Christmas for Amazon (AMZN) this year.Research firm Forrester predicts 3 million e-readers will be sold in the U.S. this year.
They’ve penciled in the Kindle taking a 60% share.
But with the market expected to more than double in the next year, the Kindle is already getting plenty of competition.
Take the iRex, which will sell at Best Buy stores and run on Verizon Wireless’ network starting late this month.
Like the Kindle, the iRex and whole slew of other e-readers available this holiday season all offer “e-ink” like screens, which means they are easy on the eyes and work in bright sunlight. Some have differentiated themselves with touchscreens and in-store distribution deals.
December will witness the arrival of the Sony Reader Daily Edition, complete with AT&T’s 3G Wireless and Wi-Fi connectivity, something the Kindle does not have.
Barnes & Noble will supposedly release its own e-reader this November. Not much has been revealed, but it seems to be your basic e-book reader… with one exception. rumour has it that this device will be an Android piece.
[slide
permalink=”amazon-kindle-1″
title=”Amazon Kindle”
content=”Price: $259 (U.S.), $279 (International)
Features:
- 6′ e-ink display with built-in keyboard; 10.2 oz.
- 3G wireless availability
- E-book store: Amazon Kindle Store
- Holds over 1,500 books
- The big complaint? Their PDF conversion process
- International model costs an extra $20 with each overseas download an extra $1.99
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4de8d11e2f9103ee8e5e7/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”amazon-kindle-dx-2″
title=”Amazon Kindle DX”
content=”Price: $489 (Most expensive on the market)
Features:
- 9.7′ e-ink display with built-in keyboard minus the numbers keys.
- The heaviest e-reader at 18.9 oz.
- Same 3G Wireless capability as the U.S.-only Kindle
- Holds up to 3,500 books, and supports PDF files
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4deb9bf7e5b7b01f670ad/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”sony-reader-pocket-edition-3″
title=”Sony Reader Pocket Edition”
content=”Price: $199.99 (Cheapest on the market)
Features:
- 5′ non-touchscreen, e-ink display and a light 7.76 oz.
- No wireless
- E-book store: The eBook Store from Sony
- FREE downloads from public libraries and Google Books
- Holds up to 350 books (512 mb); no expansion slots
- Sold in Best Buy with the entire Sony Reader line
- Comes in black, silver, rose
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4df27c247944c35ae2f89/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”sony-reader-touch-edition-4″
title=”Sony Reader Touch Edition”
content=”Price: $299.99
Features:
- 6′ touchscreen, e-ink display; 10.1 oz.
- No wireless
- E-book store: The eBook Store from Sony
- FREE downloads from public libraries and Google Books
- Holds up to 350 books (512 mb) and dual memory expansion card slots
- Comes in black, silver, and red
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4def4c7c91f047054b626/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”sony-reader-daily-edition-5″
title=”Sony Reader Daily Edition”
content=”Price: $399
Available: December 2009
Features:
- 7′ touchscreen, e-ink display with stylus and virtual keyboard
- AT&T 3G Wireless and Wi-Fi
- E-book store: The eBook Store from Sony
- FREE downloads from public libraries and Google Books
- Holds up to 1,000 books (2 gb); plus expansion slots
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4df5bd166c71a084e3043/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”irex-dr800sg-6″
title=”iRex DR800SG”
content=”Price: $399
Available: Late October 2009
Features:
- 8.1′ touchscreen, e-ink display with stylus
- 3G wireless in U.S. and abroad
- E-book store: Barnes & Noble, Newspaper Direct, and Libre Digital
- Sold in Best Buy
- Holds up to 1500 books (2 gb)
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4df82404d687456af3ed1/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bookeen-cybook-opus-7″
title=”Bookeen Cybook Opus”
content=”Price: $250
Features:
- 5′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 5.3 oz. (Lightest e-reader on the market)
- No wireless capability
- E-book store: Books on Board
- Holds over 1,000 books (1 gb)
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e00a599b763f344f05bf/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”intereads-cool-er-8″
title=”Interead’s Cool-er”
content=”Price: $249
Features:
- 6′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 6.2 oz.
- No wireless capability
- E-book store: Cooler Books
- FREE downloads from Google Books
- Holds 1,000 books (1 gb) plus 4 gb expansion
- QVC will begin selling the Cool-er in early December
- Comes in 8 iPod Nano-like colours
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e06584ec68631bf99a3c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”foxit-eslick-reader-9″
title=”Foxit eSlick Reader”
content=”Price: $259.99
Features:
- 6′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 6.4 oz.
- No wireless capability
- Includes 2 gb SD card along with 512 mb internal
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e429cb66c34f436c0359/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”barnes-and-nobles-ereader-10″
title=”Barnes & Noble’s eReader”
content=”Price: TBD
Available: November 2009
Features:
- 6′ touchscreen, e-ink display with virtual keyboard
- E-book store: Barnes & Noble
- Wireless connection is expected
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acfa8390000000000c19aa7/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bonus-jinke-hanlin-ereader-11″
title=”Bonus: Jinke Hanlin eReader”
content=”Price: $249 (follow their 5-step ‘How to buy V5’ process here)
Features:
- 5′ non-touchscreen e-ink display, 5.64 oz.
- No wireless capability
- ‘Memory extension up to 16 gb’
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4e45a23bcae2f60d5cca6/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
