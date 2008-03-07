E-Publisher: Kindle Sales Eclipsing Sony's (AMZN)

More anecdotal Kindle sales data: An e-book publisher tells us that in December, his royalties for Kindle sales equaled Sony (SNE) e-book royalties for all of Q4 2007. He added that his December Kindle sales were three times those of November, when Amazon (AMZN) launched the reader.



We’re starting to hear more stories of publishers pleasantly surprised by the Kindle’s early success, but still don’t have hard numbers of either Kindle title sales, or those of the sold-out reader itself. Keep the tips coming.

