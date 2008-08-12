E-Mail Service Return Path Buys Habeas For Less Than $5 Million

Return Path, the NY-based email deliverability service, has acquired Silicon Valley-based competitor Habeas. No terms were disclosed, but we hear the deal was done for less than $5 million. Return Path CEO Matt Blumberg does take time on his blog to apologise to his new employees for thinking unkind things about them in the past:



Our friend Ken Magill wrote some unkind remarks about Habeas a while back. At the time, as fierce competitors with Habeas, we probably agreed with him. But as we’ve gotten to know Habeas better over the past few weeks, we realised what a great business the Habeas team has built in the last five years — including: a strong customer base and partner network, innovative reputation technologies, complementary receiver and data partnerships and most importantly, an incredible team of people as fanatical about saving email as Return Path. For Return Path employees and clients, we get access to these new assets that now makes us an even stronger leader in this space. And Habeas employees and clients now have expanded access to great resources and talent from Return Path. But the big winners are the ISPs, filters, and email senders – they will l now have access to a more universal solution to deliverability and filtering accuracy.

Side note about Return Path: It’s one of the few remaining standalone companies with ties to Flatiron Partners, the firm that VC Fred Wilson ran before starting Union Square Ventures.

