E-Mail Of No Use To Us Tells Us About E-Mails That Are Of No Use To Us

It’s early August, so the pace of news is slowing to a crawl. But it’s not slow enough for us to bite on this pitch, from a publication we won’t name. Tip for next time: At least acknowledge the absurdity of pitching a story about unwanted email by sending us an unsolicited email.



Still, much thanks to the unnamed PR person representing a publication we won’t name, who has amused us for an extra 35 seconds.

Hi Alley Insider,

I thought your readers might be interested in the following story about excessive e-mail in the workplace. In every job, we have to wade through dozens of e-mails that are of absolutely no use to us. We’re not just talking about spam, we’re talking about those co-workers who ‘CC everyone they’ve ever met on an e-mail chain, or the co-worker who sits in the cubicle next to you as they write you an e-mail.

The article has some great tips:

· Don’t make “Reply to All” responses to e-mails unless absolutely necessary. You may be burdening 500 people who have no interest in your answer.

· Don’t issue weekly reports that can just as well be sent out biweekly.

· If the message is more than one screen long, write a summary of the message at the top.

· “Don’t use an “Out of Office” alert if the absence is for less than three days.

· Put short messages in the subject line only and leave the body of the message empty.

· Turn off e-mail alerts that send off a noise or pop-up with every arriving message.

· Most important, meet face to face when possible. E-mail messages’ tones are often misunderstood. There’s no substitute for the body language and eye contact that come from personal contact.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.