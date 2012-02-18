E-mail Moves Off The Browser

Web-based e-mail is experiencing huge declines with younger people. Among Americans between ages 12 and 24, web-based e-mail use fell over 30 per cent in December 2011 from a year prior.



Which is not to say that e-mail is in decline or that social media will displace it anytime soon. Far from it; e-mail will remain a central communications tool of the internet for the foreseeable future

However, just like everything else, e-mail is migrating off the browser onto people’s phones and tablets—mobile e-mail saw double digit growth for the aforementioned age group last year. While e-mail is a particularly striking example, the wave of young people ditching the browser further highlights that the future of the internet is mobile.

Photo: comScore

