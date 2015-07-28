These are the Adidas sneakers Kanye West plugged during his cameo on Caitlyn Jenner's reality show

E! Entertainment Kanye West shows off his Adidas ultra boost sneakers on E!’s ‘I Am Cait.’

Kanye West was able to create two big moments on Sunday’s premiere episode of E! Entertainment’s “I Am Cait.”

Not only did he say some touching words about Caitlyn Jenner’s bravery, but he also got a chance to plug his sneakers.

The serendipitous plug occurred when one of Jenner’s sisters said, “So, tell me about the untied shoelaces.”

E! Entertainment Kanye West’s Adidas ultra boost sneakers on E!’s ‘I Am Cait.’

“These are sock shoes,” the 38-year-old rapper said as he took off the all-white sneakers to give the woman a look.

“Look how light they are!” Jenner’s sister marveled.

West then explained, “The laces are sort of after the fact.”

“Yeah, not necessary to keep them on your feet,” she responded. “OK, I just want to be cool.”

According to SoleCollector.com, West made the shoes popular earlier this year.

The sneakers are Adidas ultra boosts, a line of running shoes that retails for $US180.00. West was first seen wearing them last May when he headlined Power 106’s PowerHouse 2015 concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, according to the shoe blog. They were available on pre-order, but sold out right away after making their debut on West’s feet.

Another white-on-white pair of ultra boosts was released in June, but they too are apparently sold out.

An Adidas representative didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Here’s some of the viewer reactions to West’s sneaker plug:

Kanye is currently explaining his untied shoes to the Jenner family #IAmCait pic.twitter.com/zDg3MPbIIL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 27, 2015

favourite part of #iamcait: kanye west’s unabashed “sock shoes” product placement. pic.twitter.com/LrsWwiSnxM

— Soraya Roberts (@SorayaRoberts) July 27, 2015

So Cait & Kanye made a deal. You show me support on air and I’ll let you promote ur shoes. Caitlyn is officially a Kardashian. #IAmCait

— 2Thot Shakur (@keishaervin) July 27, 2015

Yall know Ms. Kanye had to get her two sense in. Plus yall peeped the promo for his shoes? He ain’t stupid. #IAmCait

— Jack Rabbit (@TevinArthur) July 27, 2015

The most surprising part of #IAmCait is that Kanye had to explain his sock shoes.

— robin (@robinhardwick) July 27, 2015

LMAO!!! Watching Kanye West explain to his old white lady in-laws why his shoes are untied!!! hahahahaha #IAmCait

— Laura H. (@LSHenshaw) July 27, 2015