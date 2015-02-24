WEBINAR REPLAY: The New Retail -- The Explosion In E-Commerce Growth And Innovation

During this 40-minute presentation, we share our latest research on emerging trends in retail and e-commerce:
- Membership programs like Amazon Prime
- Subscription-based shopping services like Birchbox
- Beacon-powered offline and online integrations
- Emerging e-commerce categories like groceries and personal care
- Flexible shipping options
- Social commerce
Click below to watch a replay of the webinar.
— Presented by Senior Analyst Cooper Smith.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.