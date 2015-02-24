WEBINAR REPLAY: The New Retail -- The Explosion In E-Commerce Growth And Innovation

During this 40-minute presentation, we share our latest research on emerging trends in retail and e-commerce:

Membership programs like Amazon Prime

Subscription-based shopping services like Birchbox

Beacon-powered offline and online integrations

Emerging e-commerce categories like groceries and personal care

Flexible shipping options

Social commerce

Click below to watch a replay of the webinar.

— Presented by Senior Analyst Cooper Smith.

